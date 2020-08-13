Belarus Interior Ministry Says 700 People Detained Wednesday, Slams Aggression at Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Around 700 people were detained in Belarus on Wednesday for taking part in unauthorized rallies, the Interior Ministry said, slamming protesters for acting aggressively.

"The Interior Ministry keeps implementing the necessary measures to protect public order and guarantee social security in the country, within its competence.

Around 700 people were detained [on Wednesday] for taking part in unauthorized mass events," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The ministry also pointed to protesters' aggressive behavior.

"Involvement in unrest across the country is decreasing, but the level of aggression against law enforcement agents remains high. From August 9-13, as many as 103 law enforcement agents have been injured as a result of protesters' wrongdoings. Twenty-eight of them have been hospitalized," the ministry added.