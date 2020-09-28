More than 350 people were detained at unsanctioned protests throughout Belarus on Sunday, the country's Interior Ministry said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) More than 350 people were detained at unsanctioned protests throughout Belarus on Sunday, the country's Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"In total, more than 350 people were detained in the country over the past 24 hours, pending the consideration of administrative offenses in court," the ministry said on its official Telegram channel.

On Sunday, police in Grodno used tear gas to disperse violent protesters, the police department in the western Belarusian city told Sputnik.

Several unsanctioned demonstrations were also held in the capital, Minsk.

At protests held in Belarus on Saturday, almost 200 others were detained by security forces, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik on Sunday.

Opposition protesters have taken to the streets regularly on weekends following the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office by a landslide. Lukashenko held an inauguration ceremony this past Wednesday.