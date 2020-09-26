UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Interior Ministry Says Several People Detained At Unsanctioned Event In Minsk

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 04:05 PM

Several people in the Balerusian capital of Minsk have been detained at an unsanctioned gathering on Saturday, an Interior Ministry representative told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Several people in the Balerusian capital of Minsk have been detained at an unsanctioned gathering on Saturday, an Interior Ministry representative told Sputnik.

"Several people have been detained for participating in an unsanctioned mass event," the representative said.

Activists on Saturday organized a running event dubbed "Race of the Free" in one of Minsk's major parks. Weekend protests by opposition have become a weekly fixture in the country ever since the disputed August 9 presidential election.

Lukashenko was sworn in on Wednesday during a ceremony that had not been publicly announced in advance, prompting the escalation of opposition rallies.

