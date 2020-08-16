Belarus Interior Ministry to Probe All Cases of Violence by Police Against Protesters

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Belarus Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said that the authorities would investigate all cases of police violence and abuse of protesters after the normalization of the situation in the country.

"This is very bad, I am against it. It should not be that way. We will probe all cases. Not now, but when everything calms down," Karayev said as quoted by Belarus state-run Belta news agency.

According to the minister, people are being inspired to take to the streets and engage in clashes for money coming from abroad.

Men receive about $12, while women receive $24 for taking part in the protests.

Belarus has been engulfed in protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes. Over 6,500 people have been arrested, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. One person has died in the protests so far.