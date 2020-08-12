UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Internal Troops Cordon Off Area Of Sunday's Protests In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Belarus Internal Troops Cordon Off Area of Sunday's Protests in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belarus' Internal Troops and police have cordoned off the area near Minsk Hero City Obelisk, which saw large-scale clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers on August 9, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday.

Vehicles of internal troops and police vans are on a standby. Neighboring squares and streets are being patrolled by riot police as protesters start gathering for another evening of unrest.

Unsanctioned mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since Sunday evening, when the first election results showed incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

During the first days of unrest, protesters erected barricades and hurled Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. The police responded with tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades. Some 6,000 people have been detained. According to the interior ministry, one man died while attempting to throw an unidentified explosive device at law enforcement officers.

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Ministry Water Vote Died Minsk Man Belarus August Gas Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Emaar Properties reports H1 revenues of AED9 bn; A ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler calls on Arabs to support Lebanon; D ..

39 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits ..

39 minutes ago

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

1 hour ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.