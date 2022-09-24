Belarus Introduces Ban on Grain Exports for Six Months - Government Decree

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The Belarusian authorities have imposed a ban on the exports of grains for six months starting Saturday, according to the decree of the Belarusian Council of Ministers.

The decree was published on a Belarusian government portal on Saturday.

"To impose a temporary ban on the export: outside the Republic of Belarus to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (hereinafter - EAEU) of goods according to the list in the annex regardless of the country of origin (hereinafter - goods); outside the customs territory of the EAEU in the Republic of Belarus to non-EAEU member states of goods when placing them under customs procedures of export, temporary export, processing outside the customs territory and re-export," the decree read.

The list contains a total of 19 items, including wheat, rye, barley, corn, millet, buckwheat, oats, and other grains.