UrduPoint.com

Belarus Introduces Death Penalty For 'attempted' Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Belarus introduces death penalty for 'attempted' terrorism

Belarus has introduced the death penalty for attempts to carry out acts of terrorism, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday, charges that several opposition activists face in the ex-Soviet country

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Belarus has introduced the death penalty for attempts to carry out acts of terrorism, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday, charges that several opposition activists face in the ex-Soviet country.

Belarus -- a close ally of Russia -- is the only country in Europe that continues to carry out executions despite calls for a moratorium.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on the possibility of the death penalty for an attempted terrorist act," the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing an online government portal for legal information.

It said the law would come into force 10 days after its publication.

A Belarusian court in the city of Grodno on Wednesday started a closed-door hearing in the case against 12 activists accused of "preparing acts of terrorism", according to Belarusian rights group Vyasna.

Among them is veteran activist Nikolai Avtukhovich, who has already served more than seven years in jail. The 59-year-old faces a litany of other charges, including treason.

The activists are accused of setting the home and car of a policeman on fire in October 2020 and burning the car of another policeman in November 2020, in the wake of historic protests that erupted in Belarus over the disputed re-election of strongman Lukashenko.

Activists believe that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya -- who now leads the Belarusian opposition from exile in Lithuania -- was the true winner in the August 2020 polls.

Last March, Belarusian prosecutors charged Tikhanovskaya with "preparing acts of terrorism as part of an organised group", according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Fire Russia Europe Jail Car Belarus Lithuania March August October November 2020 From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

New York City lifts COVID-19 alert level to "high" ..

New York City lifts COVID-19 alert level to "high"

10 seconds ago
 Heat beat Celtics to lead in NBA Eastern Conferenc ..

Heat beat Celtics to lead in NBA Eastern Conference finals

11 seconds ago
 Belarusian President Signs Bill Making Attempted A ..

Belarusian President Signs Bill Making Attempted Acts of Terrorism Capital Crime

2 minutes ago
 Council of Europe Commissioner Calls on London Not ..

Council of Europe Commissioner Calls on London Not to Extradite Assange to Unite ..

2 minutes ago
 Oil prices drop amid hopes for Venezuela supply

Oil prices drop amid hopes for Venezuela supply

2 minutes ago
 OGDCL injects 8 new wells in production gathering ..

OGDCL injects 8 new wells in production gathering system

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.