Belarus' Investigative Committee Confirms Protasevich, Sapega Moved To House Arrest

Belarus' Investigative Committee Confirms Protasevich, Sapega Moved to House Arrest

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labeled as extremist in Belarus), and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, who were detained in Minsk in May, petitioned for a pre-trial agreement on cooperation with investigators and were therefore moved to house arrest, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"The defendants are making consistent confessions. In line with the law, they earlier filed a petition to conclude a pre-trial agreement on cooperation with investigators .

.. In the petition, they pledged to assist the preliminary investigation ... to help expose their accomplices, and to do everything possible to redress the harm caused by the crimes," the Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"Taking this into consideration, and after studying the defendants' appeal to change the measure of restraint, investigators found it possible to change it to house arrest," the statement read.

