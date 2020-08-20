Belarus Investigative Committee Looking Into Reports of Women Raped in Detention Centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Thursday it was checking reports about women being raped in detention centers amid protests.

"The Investigative Committee is looking into online outlets' reports about women being raped in detention centers.

Different websites have reported that women who have suffered from sexual violence in detention centers, are held in hospitals in Grodno, gynecologists have said this on condition of anonymity," the Investigative Committee wrote on Telegram.