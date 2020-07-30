Belarus Investigators Open Case Against Tsikhanouski on Calls for Violence Against Police

A criminal case was opened against Belarusian activist and blogger Siarhei Tsikhanouski, the husband of presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, over his calls for violence against law enforcement agents, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Thursday

"The main investigative department ... has opened several criminal cases against Tsikhanouski ...

In particular, a criminal case was opened against him ... on his willful acts aimed at inciting social hostility, and calls for violence and aggression against law enforcement agents," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Tsikhanouskaya launched her campaign for presidency in June, a month after her husband, previously aspiring for presidency, was arrested for threatening public order and therefore was barred from registering as candidate.