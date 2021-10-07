Belarus' Investigators Open Probe Against tut.by Portal Staffers Over Incitement to Hatred

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Belarusian Investigative Committee announced on Thursday that it opened a criminal case on incitement to hatred against several employees of the Tut By Media company, which owned the popular tut.by news portal.

In May, the Belarusian State Control Committee opened a criminal probe against tut.by representatives accused of tax evasion.

Fifteen people were detained, most of them are currently held in custody.

"The main investigative department of the investigative committee initiated a criminal case against Tut By Media officials and employees and other individuals under Part 3 of Article 130 of the Belarusian criminal code (incitement to racial, national, religious or other social enmity or hatred, committed by a group of persons)," the committee said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

They can now face up to 12 years in prison.