UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Investigators Open Probe Against Tut.by Portal Staffers Over Incitement To Hatred

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:16 PM

Belarus' Investigators Open Probe Against tut.by Portal Staffers Over Incitement to Hatred

The Belarusian Investigative Committee announced on Thursday that it opened a criminal case on incitement to hatred against several employees of the Tut By Media company, which owned the popular tut.by news portal

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Belarusian Investigative Committee announced on Thursday that it opened a criminal case on incitement to hatred against several employees of the Tut By Media company, which owned the popular tut.by news portal.

In May, the Belarusian State Control Committee opened a criminal probe against tut.by representatives accused of tax evasion.

Fifteen people were detained, most of them are currently held in custody.

"The main investigative department of the investigative committee initiated a criminal case against Tut By Media officials and employees and other individuals under Part 3 of Article 130 of the Belarusian criminal code (incitement to racial, national, religious or other social enmity or hatred, committed by a group of persons)," the committee said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

They can now face up to 12 years in prison.

Related Topics

Company May Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Russia to Send Delegation to Explore Nigeria's Inv ..

Russia to Send Delegation to Explore Nigeria's Investment Potential - Nigerian A ..

1 minute ago
 Nigeria Expects to Finalize Deal on Procurement of ..

Nigeria Expects to Finalize Deal on Procurement of Russia's Sputnik V Soon - Amb ..

8 minutes ago
 Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to Part ..

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to Participate in Joint Commission in ..

8 minutes ago
 Sputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/C ..

Sputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022

8 minutes ago
 At least 20 killed, over 300 injured in Balochista ..

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured in Balochistan earthquake

37 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler grants government employees 6-day paid ..

Ajman Ruler grants government employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.