- Home
- World
- News
- Belarus' Investigators Open Probe Against tut.by Portal Staffers Over Incitement to Hatred
Belarus' Investigators Open Probe Against Tut.by Portal Staffers Over Incitement To Hatred
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:16 PM
The Belarusian Investigative Committee announced on Thursday that it opened a criminal case on incitement to hatred against several employees of the Tut By Media company, which owned the popular tut.by news portal
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Belarusian Investigative Committee announced on Thursday that it opened a criminal case on incitement to hatred against several employees of the Tut By Media company, which owned the popular tut.by news portal.
In May, the Belarusian State Control Committee opened a criminal probe against tut.by representatives accused of tax evasion.
Fifteen people were detained, most of them are currently held in custody.
"The main investigative department of the investigative committee initiated a criminal case against Tut By Media officials and employees and other individuals under Part 3 of Article 130 of the Belarusian criminal code (incitement to racial, national, religious or other social enmity or hatred, committed by a group of persons)," the committee said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
They can now face up to 12 years in prison.