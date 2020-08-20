UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Investigators Start Probe Under Criminal Case Against Coordination Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 05:56 PM

A team of Belarusian investigators has started considering the criminal case against the opposition Coordination Council, initiated by the Prosecutor General's Office, Investigative Committee Chairman Ivan Noskevich said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) A team of Belarusian investigators has started considering the criminal case against the opposition Coordination Council, initiated by the Prosecutor General's Office, Investigative Committee Chairman Ivan Noskevich said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk said that a criminal probe was opened against the recently created Coordination Council, since its activities are allegedly aimed at seizing power and jeopardizing the national security. The council refuted claims that it sought changing the country's constitutional order and foreign policy.

"In compliance with Part 5 of Article 182 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the prosecutor general has appointed the Investigative Committee as the body in charge of the pre-trial proceedings. The criminal case has been accepted for consideration by the main investigative directorate of the Investigative Committee's central office. The investigative team has started its probe," Noskevich said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

