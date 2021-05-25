UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Invites EU, US, Int'l Organizations To Investigate Ryanair Incident - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 50 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Belarus Invites EU, US, Int'l Organizations to Investigate Ryanair Incident - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Belarus invites three international organizations, as well as EU and US aviation authorities, to come to the country to investigate the recent emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, the aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"To study the circumstances of the incident, the aviation department invited representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Air Transport Association, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and representatives of civil aviation authorities of the European Union and the United States," the aviation department said in a statement.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Belarus United States

Recent Stories

GE partners with GMIS2021 to drive global manufact ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

56 minutes ago

Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Cl ..

33 minutes ago

French shares close 0.35 pct higher

33 minutes ago

Russia Puts 2 Ex-Police Officers in Prison for Mai ..

33 minutes ago

Polish Flag Carrier to Avoid Belarusian Airspace A ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.