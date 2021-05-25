MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Belarus invites three international organizations, as well as EU and US aviation authorities, to come to the country to investigate the recent emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, the aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"To study the circumstances of the incident, the aviation department invited representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Air Transport Association, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and representatives of civil aviation authorities of the European Union and the United States," the aviation department said in a statement.