Belarus' Involvement in Eastern Partnership Initiative Losing Sense - Makei

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei expressed the belief on Wednesday that his country's participation in the EU initiative Eastern Partnership could lose any sense amid the toughening sanctions.

"Amid the growing sanctions pressure, our country's further participation in the Eastern Partnership may lose any sense.

Meanwhile, the initiative will no longer have any sense without Belarus. Other response measures are under consideration as well," Makei said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

According to Makei, Minsk could also suspend cooperation with the European Union against illegal migration. Limitations on cooperation could also affect political foundations, humanitarian programs and non-governmental organizations operating in Belarus, Makei continued.