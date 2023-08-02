Belarus, Iran Agree to Develop Defense Cooperation - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin met with Chief of Staff of the Iranian armed forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri to discuss defense cooperation between the countries, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the official visit of Belarusian Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Viktor Khrenin to the Islamic Republic of Iran, a meeting was held with the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces, Mohammad Bagheri. The parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of training and use of armed forces and also outlined further steps to deepen and intensify bilateral cooperation," the ministry said on Telegram.

Khrenin has been on an official visit to Iran since Monday. The Belarusian defense minister also held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani. Following the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding between the defense ministries of Belarus and Iran, as well as a plan for bilateral military cooperation for the current year.