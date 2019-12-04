Belarus, Iran Sign Agreement on Mutual Trade Facilitation - Customs Authorities

Belarus and Iran signed an agreement on a mutual trade facilitation system on Wednesday, Belarus' State Customs Authorities said in a press release

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Belarus and Iran signed an agreement on a mutual trade facilitation system on Wednesday, Belarus ' State Customs Authorities said in a press release.

"The agreement between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on a mutual trade facilitation system was signed today in Seoul by the Heads of the customs services of the Republic of Belarus and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The document was approved in Seoul as part of the work of the Political Commission of the World Customs Organization (WCO)," the press release said.

The document was signed by head of the Belarusian customs Yury Senko and chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mirashrafi.

According to the press release, the provisions of the agreement describe the key principles of the transfer of information on the movement of goods and vehicles in accordance with the customs authorities of Belarus and Iran. The norms, standards and recommendations of the United Nations and WCO are respected.

The agreement will facilitate mutual trade and increase the efficiency of customs control.

The release concluded that the deal was indicative of Belarusian customs' readiness to engage in an open dialogue with foreign partners.