UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus, Iran Stand For Diplomatic Solution To Iran's Nuclear Program Dispute - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

Belarus, Iran Stand for Diplomatic Solution to Iran's Nuclear Program Dispute - Statement

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Representatives of Belarusian and Iranian foreign ministries met in Tehran for consultations and expressed their commitment to a diplomatic solution to solve the dispute around the Iranian nuclear program, a statement from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian capital hosted the fifth round of political consultations between the ministries of both countries. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Dapkiunas headed the Belarusian delegation, while the Iranian one was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

"A.Dapkiunas and A.Araghchi discussed international and regional issues, emphasized the need to show unfailing respect to the international law, the exclusive use of diplomatic means in order to settle the current contradictive issues concerning the Iranian nuclear program, as well as to maintain regional stability and security," the statement from the Belarusian foreign ministry said.

The situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) escalated in May 2018 when US President Donald Trump walked away from the once carefully negotiated accord.

On the US 'withdrawal' anniversary, a year later, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the deal and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. The deadline expired on Sunday. On that day, Tehran said that it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the limit of 3.67 percent set out in the deal.

Related Topics

Iran Europe Nuclear Trump Tehran May Sunday 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

56 minutes ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

57 minutes ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

39 minutes ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

57 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

57 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.