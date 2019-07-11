MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Representatives of Belarusian and Iranian foreign ministries met in Tehran for consultations and expressed their commitment to a diplomatic solution to solve the dispute around the Iranian nuclear program, a statement from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian capital hosted the fifth round of political consultations between the ministries of both countries. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Dapkiunas headed the Belarusian delegation, while the Iranian one was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

"A.Dapkiunas and A.Araghchi discussed international and regional issues, emphasized the need to show unfailing respect to the international law, the exclusive use of diplomatic means in order to settle the current contradictive issues concerning the Iranian nuclear program, as well as to maintain regional stability and security," the statement from the Belarusian foreign ministry said.

The situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) escalated in May 2018 when US President Donald Trump walked away from the once carefully negotiated accord.

On the US 'withdrawal' anniversary, a year later, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the deal and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. The deadline expired on Sunday. On that day, Tehran said that it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the limit of 3.67 percent set out in the deal.