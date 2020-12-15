Belarus' Jailed Opposition Activist Statkevich Indicted on Tougher Charge - Wife

Belarusian opposition politician Mikola Statkevich, who has been in custody since June, has now been indicted on tougher charge, his wife Marina Adamovich said on Tuesday

"Today, Mikola was 'recharged.' They 'added' ... part 2 of Article 293 [of the Criminal Code of Belarus, alleging that he is with [Sergei] Tikhanovsky and [Pavel] Severints prepared mass riots," Adamovich wrote on Facebook.

This crime is punishable by a sentence of three to eight years, under the criminal code.

According to Adamovich, the previous charges did not allow her husband to be held in jail for more than six months.

December 15, she noted, marks 198 days since the politician was arrested.

Statkevich was detained in late June on suspicion of plotting acts that grossly violate public order, facing up to three years in prison. The politician, who is the leader of the unregistered Belarusian Social Democratic Party, planned to run in the August presidential race, but was barred from it over his criminal record.

Afterward, the politician threw support behind Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who decided to run in the August election after her jailed husband, opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, had failed to get registered.