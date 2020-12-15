UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Jailed Opposition Activist Statkevich Indicted On Tougher Charge - Wife

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:47 PM

Belarus' Jailed Opposition Activist Statkevich Indicted on Tougher Charge - Wife

Belarusian opposition politician Mikola Statkevich, who has been in custody since June, has now been indicted on tougher charge, his wife Marina Adamovich said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Mikola Statkevich, who has been in custody since June, has now been indicted on tougher charge, his wife Marina Adamovich said on Tuesday.

"Today, Mikola was 'recharged.' They 'added' ... part 2 of Article 293 [of the Criminal Code of Belarus, alleging that he is with [Sergei] Tikhanovsky and [Pavel] Severints prepared mass riots," Adamovich wrote on Facebook.

This crime is punishable by a sentence of three to eight years, under the criminal code.

According to Adamovich, the previous charges did not allow her husband to be held in jail for more than six months.

December 15, she noted, marks 198 days since the politician was arrested.

Statkevich was detained in late June on suspicion of plotting acts that grossly violate public order, facing up to three years in prison. The politician, who is the leader of the unregistered Belarusian Social Democratic Party, planned to run in the August presidential race, but was barred from it over his criminal record.

Afterward, the politician threw support behind Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who decided to run in the August election after her jailed husband, opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, had failed to get registered.

Related Topics

Election Riots Jail Facebook Wife Belarus June August December Criminals From Race Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel to explore cooperation in the developm ..

5 minutes ago

Boy shot dead over land dispute in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia phones ..

3 minutes ago

Crackdown continues on coronavirus SOPs violation

3 minutes ago

Parents urged to keep their children indoor during ..

3 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.