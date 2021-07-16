Belarus jails 11 students, teacher over protests: rights group

A court in Belarus handed jail sentences of at least two years to 11 university students and a teacher for taking part in anti-government protests last year, local rights group Vyasna said

Charged with violating public order, 10 of the students and the teacher were sentenced by the court in Minsk to two years and six months in prison, while another was given two years, it said.