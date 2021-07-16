UrduPoint.com
Belarus Jails 11 Students, Teacher Over Protests: Rights Group

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:27 PM

A court in Belarus handed jail sentences of at least two years to 11 university students and a teacher for taking part in anti-government protests last year, local rights group Vyasna said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A court in Belarus handed jail sentences of at least two years to 11 university students and a teacher for taking part in anti-government protests last year, local rights group Vyasna said.

Charged with violating public order, 10 of the students and the teacher were sentenced by the court in Minsk to two years and six months in prison, while another was given two years, it said.

More Stories From World

