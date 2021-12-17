Belarus jails activist for 13 years over protests

Belarus on Friday sentenced an activist to 13 years in prison for taking part in mass demonstrations last summer, one of hundreds jailed for protesting against strongman Alexander Lukashenko

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Belarus on Friday sentenced an activist to 13 years in prison for taking part in mass demonstrations last summer, one of hundreds jailed for protesting against strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Eduard Palchys, 31, was found guilty of organising mass unrest and inciting hatred.

He joins a long list of designated political prisoners in the ex-Soviet country, with local rights group Vyasna saying 929 are currently behind bars.

Palchys was arrested in September 2020, shortly after nationwide protests erupted in the wake of a disputed election which Lukashenko claimed he won by a landslide.

Belarus's exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya condemned the ruling and posted a video of Palchys in the defendant's cage in court.

"It was a closed trial, so nobody could see how the regime represses an innocent person," she said.

"Eduard's daughter was born when he was already behind bars," she said.

She added that "we won't stop until all political prisoners are freed." Earlier this week, Belarus sentenced opposition politician Sergei Tikhanovsky -- Tikhanovskaya's husband -- to 18 years bars after he galvanised the protest movement.

Tikhanovskaya, widely believed to be the real winner of the election, described her husband's sentence as Lukashenko's "revenge".

She was forced to flee the country soon after the vote, when Lukashenko launched a vicious crackdown the opposition and protesters.

Veteran politician Mikola Statkevich was tried alongside Tikhanovsky and sentenced to 14 years.

Western countries have hit Belarus with waves of sanctions including over accusations that Minsk engineered a migration crisis this year on EU member Poland's doorstep.

Lukashenko has been in power since 1994.