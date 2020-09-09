UrduPoint.com
Belarus Joins Final Stage Of Trials Of Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:47 PM

Belarus Joins Final Stage of Trials of Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

The Belarusian Health Ministry has joined the final stage of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Belarusian Health Ministry has joined the final stage of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday.

"You know, we are now in a very tight negotiating process [with Russia]. The Belarusian Health Ministry has joined the final stage of clinical trials. I am one of the participants in this stage. Therefore, it should be completed in the near future, the vaccine must be registered in accordance with with Belarusian legislation," Golovchenko said.

The Russian Health Ministry previously registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Institute backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the fund had received applications from more than 20 countries for the purchase of 1 billion doses of the vaccine. At the same time, he noted that Russia had agreed on the production of vaccines in five countries, the available capacities allow producing 500 million doses per year.

