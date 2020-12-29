UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Journalist Association Alerts On Police Searches In Regional Newspaper Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Belarus' Journalist Association Alerts on Police Searches in Regional Newspaper Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Belarusian Association of Journalists on Tuesday said that police conducted searches in the office of the private regional newspaper Gantsavitski Chas as well as in the apartment of its publisher.

"Police came to the editorial office of the newspaper Gantsavitski Chas to conduct a search. About an hour later the police officers left and took away editor-in-chief Pyotr Guzaevsky ... After [searching] the editorial office, the police came with a search to the house of Pyotr Guzaevsky, the publisher of the newspaper and the Perviy Region website," the statement said.

The association said, citing employees of the newspaper that the search could be connected with the case of a correspondent of Perviy Region, Sergei Gordievich, who is a suspect in the recently opened case of insulting the president. The correspondent is currently under house arrest.

According to Belarusian Association of Journalists, Gantsavitski Chas newspaper was established 19 years ago and it covers events in the Brest Region.

Related Topics

Police Brest

Recent Stories

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

15 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

34 minutes ago

Tahir Qureshi's demise loss for conservation movem ..

28 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees Chances to Extend New START Deal With ..

30 minutes ago

3 dead in knife attack in Russia's Chechnya

30 minutes ago

Pakistan sends second batch of healthcare professi ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.