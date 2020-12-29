Belarus' Journalist Association Alerts on Police Searches in Regional Newspaper Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Belarusian Association of Journalists on Tuesday said that police conducted searches in the office of the private regional newspaper Gantsavitski Chas as well as in the apartment of its publisher.

"Police came to the editorial office of the newspaper Gantsavitski Chas to conduct a search. About an hour later the police officers left and took away editor-in-chief Pyotr Guzaevsky ... After [searching] the editorial office, the police came with a search to the house of Pyotr Guzaevsky, the publisher of the newspaper and the Perviy Region website," the statement said.

The association said, citing employees of the newspaper that the search could be connected with the case of a correspondent of Perviy Region, Sergei Gordievich, who is a suspect in the recently opened case of insulting the president. The correspondent is currently under house arrest.

According to Belarusian Association of Journalists, Gantsavitski Chas newspaper was established 19 years ago and it covers events in the Brest Region.