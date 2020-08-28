Belarus Journalists Association Demands Probe Into Obstructing Reporters' Work Amid Rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) has called on the country's Investigative Committee to launch an investigation into the cases of obstructing reporters' work during the unauthorized opposition rally in Minsk on Wednesday, the organization said in a statement.

According to BAJ, the police detained about 50 journalists of both Bealrusian and foreign media during the rally. Most of them were subsequently released. Meanwhile, four reporters refused to hand over their smartphones for a check-up, which resulted in the police drawing up reports on them with charges of participating in an unauthorized rally. The association also said that police officers deliberately destroyed original footage of the rally, which is the intellectual property of journalists and media.

"The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) on Friday demanded the opening of a criminal investigation against those who detained at least 47 journalists on Thursday 27 August to prevent them from covering the protests against disputed President Lukashenko in Belarus.

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) fully supports the legal proceedings initiated by its affiliate BAJ," the statement said.

The BAJ also demanded that the suspects in obstructing journalists' work be suspended, as there are grounds to believe that they will try to hinder the preliminary investigation and trial of the criminal case if they remain in office.

A wave of mass opposition protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 police officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.