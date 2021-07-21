UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Justice Ministry Files Lawsuit To Dissolve Belorussian Association Of Journalists

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Belarusian Justice Ministry has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to dissolve the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ), the ministry said on Wednesday.

"In connection with the failure to take measures to eliminate violations by the BAJ and repeated ” after a written warning ” violation of the law, the Justice Ministry filed a claim to the Supreme Court to liquidate this public association," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

