Belarus' KGB Arrests Over 20 Suspects In Terror-Related Probe - Deputy Head

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The deputy head of Belarus' state security agency KGB said on Wednesday that over 20 people were in custody on suspicion of throwing petrol bombs at a lawmaker's house and committing other terror-related crimes.

Konstantin Bychek said that a family of four were the key suspects.

They are accused of attempted arson for setting fire to a parking lot at the Minsk home of House of Representatives member Oleg Gaidukevich. A terror investigation into the arson was opened in July.

"More than 20 people were apprehended, including the perpetrators and their accomplices," Bychek told the state-run news channel STV.

He said that the Voitekhovichs ” a married couple aided by their son and daughter-in-law ” planned to target state tv anchors, present and former law enforcement agents, and judges for what Bychek described as "greed-motivated" terror attacks financed from abroad.

