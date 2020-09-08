Belarus' Kolesnikova Has Not Arrived in Ukrainian Checkpoints - Ukrainian Border Guards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Tuesday that Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova had not arrived in any Ukrainian checkpoint for passing border control, while her allies from the opposition coordination council had truly arrived in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian State Border Committee confirmed to Sputnik that Kolesnikova, a member of the coordination council's presidium, had failed to cross into Ukraine and was detained at the border, while two other representatives of the council, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, had arrived in Ukraine.

"Two Belarusian citizens, Rodnenkov and Kravtsov, have arrived in a Ukrainian checkpoint in the Kiev region. They are now going through the needed border control procedures in accordance with the legislation on state border crossing ... Belarusian citizen Maria Kolesnikova has not arrived in Ukrainian checkpoints for passing border control," the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service wrote on Facebook.