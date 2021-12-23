Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist

Belarus's interior ministry said on Thursday it had labeled the Belarusian-language website and social media accounts of US state-funded Radio Liberty (registered in Russia as a foreign agent) as extremist

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Belarus's interior ministry said on Thursday it had labeled the Belarusian-language website and social media accounts of US state-funded Radio Liberty (registered in Russia as a foreign agent) as extremist.

"On December 23, 2021 the Interior Ministry declared a group of citizens brought together by Radio Liberty internet pages as an extremist grouping," a statement read.

The radio's YouTube channel, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts were similarly outlawed. Their administrators and members face up to 7 years in prison, according to the ministry.