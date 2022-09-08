UrduPoint.com

Belarus Launches Command Post Military Exercises Until September 14 - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Belarus Launches Command Post Military Exercises Until September 14 - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Belarus launched command post military exercises starting from Thursday that will last until September 14, representatives of the military and diplomatic corps of foreign countries were invited as observers, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"On September 8, in accordance with the training plan of the armed forces, under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff First Deputy Minister of Defense, the command post military exercises of the armed forces of Belarus began. They will last until September 14," the ministry said on Telegram.

In order to demonstrate transparency before the international community and the desire to strengthen regional security, Belarus invited representatives of the military and diplomatic corps of foreign countries accredited to the national ministry of defense to participate in monitoring the active phase of the exercises.

According to the ministry, the aim of the exercises is to train the military in the continuous management of forces and equipment when performing assigned tasks. The exercises will take place at the Brest military training ground as well as in designated areas in the Minsk and Vitebsk regions.

The soldiers will practice conducting combat operations to liberate territories seized by the enemy, restoring control over the state border, aviation support of the army, guaranteeing the respect of martial law, fighting saboteurs and illegal armed formations.

Related Topics

Army Martial Law Brest Minsk Belarus September Border Post From

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

53 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

4 hours ago
 France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.