Belarus Launches Command Post Military Exercises Until September 14 - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Belarus launched command post military exercises starting from Thursday that will last until September 14, representatives of the military and diplomatic corps of foreign countries were invited as observers, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"On September 8, in accordance with the training plan of the armed forces, under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff First Deputy Minister of Defense, the command post military exercises of the armed forces of Belarus began. They will last until September 14," the ministry said on Telegram.

In order to demonstrate transparency before the international community and the desire to strengthen regional security, Belarus invited representatives of the military and diplomatic corps of foreign countries accredited to the national ministry of defense to participate in monitoring the active phase of the exercises.

According to the ministry, the aim of the exercises is to train the military in the continuous management of forces and equipment when performing assigned tasks. The exercises will take place at the Brest military training ground as well as in designated areas in the Minsk and Vitebsk regions.

The soldiers will practice conducting combat operations to liberate territories seized by the enemy, restoring control over the state border, aviation support of the army, guaranteeing the respect of martial law, fighting saboteurs and illegal armed formations.