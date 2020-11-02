Belarus Launches Criminal Case With 231 Suspected of Inciting Riot Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Belarus' Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into what it called riots on Sunday in the capital city Minsk and designated 231 suspects, the agency's press office said Monday.

"A criminal case has been opened over riots on November 1 in Minsk ... According to the investigation, on November, unauthorized mass events took place in the capital, during which several hundred citizens who grossly violated public order were detained," the committee said in a message on its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, 231 people were interrogated over unlawful actions such as disobedience of authorities and inciting rallies which led to disruptions in the city's transport system.

The statement also claimed that a police car and unspecified urban infrastructure were damaged in the march.

Sunday's march, a weekly occurrence since the disputed August 9 presidential election, was made to mark Belarus' day of remembrance of ancestors. Several columns of opposition-minded citizens marched from the joined in the capital and headed towards a memorial location on the outskirts of the capital. Police intercepted the marchers and attempted to disperse the crowds along the way.

Several hundred made it to the Kurapaty location, where victims of Stalinist purges are buried, and lay flowers at the location.