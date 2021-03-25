UrduPoint.com
Belarus Launches Industrial Production Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

Belarusian pharmaceutical company Belmedpreparaty launched industrial production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Belarusian Ministry of Health said on Thursda

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Belarusian pharmaceutical company Belmedpreparaty launched industrial production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Belarusian Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

As Belarus has recently started localization of Sputnik V production, industrial production was previously expected to start on March 30-31.

"Industrial production of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus started in Belarus, at Belmedpreparaty," the health ministry wrote on Telegram.

