(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Belarusian pharmaceutical company Belmedpreparaty launched industrial production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Belarusian Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

As Belarus has recently started localization of Sputnik V production, industrial production was previously expected to start on March 30-31.

"Industrial production of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus started in Belarus, at Belmedpreparaty," the health ministry wrote on Telegram.