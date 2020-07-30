Belarus Launches Terrorism Investigation After Detaining Russians - Security Council

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Belarus has opened a criminal investigation into preparation of terrorist attacks in connection with the detention of over 30 Russians, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Andrei Ravkov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Minsk officially notified Moscow that 32 Russian nationals were detained in the country on suspicions of trying to destabilize the situation there ahead of the presidential vote, scheduled for August 9. The Belarusian State Security Committee believes that the detained Russians belong to the Wagner Group private paramilitary organization.

"A criminal case was opened," Ravkov told reporters, specifying that this was a probe into preparation to stage terrorist offenses.

Ravkov also expressed the belief that up to 200 "militants" could be staying in Belarus. Searches continue, he added.