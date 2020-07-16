UrduPoint.com
Belarus Law Enforcement Claims Arrested Bank Account Of Wife Of Russian Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:22 PM

Belarus Law Enforcement Claims Arrested Bank Account of Wife of Russian Senior Official

An account in Belgazprombank allegedly belonging to a wife of the Russian deputy finance minister was arrested, the deputy head of the finance investigations department of the Belarusian State Control Committee said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) An account in Belgazprombank allegedly belonging to a wife of the Russian deputy finance minister was arrested, the deputy head of the finance investigations department of the Belarusian State Control Committee said Wednesday.

Belarus 1 broadcaster reported on Wednesday that one of the Russian shareholders of the bank had access to a unique bank service, a special product linked to bank currency loans.

"This bank product was never advertised, it existed for one person only Russian citizen Andrey Vyacheslavovich Kruglov," Dmitry Dyagilev said, as broadcast by Belarus 1.

According to the State Control Committee official, two loan agreements, worth 8.5 million euros ($9.7 million) were signed with Kruglov himself and one, worth 3 million euros, with his wife.

Having become a deputy finance minister, Kruglov ended his relationship with Belgazprombank, but his wife's account is still in the bank, the broadcaster claimed. According to Dyagilev, the account was arrested. The Belarusian prosecutors sent Russia a request for help in the case.

