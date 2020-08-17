Belarus' Law Enforcement Report Multiple Suits Over Police Brutality During Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) More than 700 people have filed suits over use of excessive force by law enforcement during the post-election protests in Belarus, the Belarusian law enforcement agencies said on Monday.

"The Prosecutor General's Office is receiving multiple suits with demands to launch criminal cases into abuse of power or professional functions by law enforcement officers. In line with regulations of the Criminal-Procedural Code of Belarus, these suits are passed to the Investigative Committee of Belarus for relevant decision-making," the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said on its Telegram channel.

According to the Belarusian Investigative Committee, it has received close to 700 suits.

"More than 600 citizens have submitted suits over suffering physical injuries during their arrest by law enforcement officers and about 100 people over suffering physical injuries when in temporary detention facilities," the committee's press service said in a press release.

Additionally, the committee said it had received 124 "suits and messages" from police officers over "assault by protesters and destruction and damage of property, including official vehicles and urban infrastructure objects."

Protests in Belarus have been ongoing since August 9, when a presidential election saw incumbent President Aleksander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote, according to the official estimate. The Belarusian opposition refused to recognize the results, and people took to the streets en masse to demand that the president step down.

Police used force during the first several days of the protests, firing tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. More than 6,700 people were detained, according to the Belarusian Interior Ministry. There so far was one confirmed fatality during the protest in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, while hundreds of people ” including more than 120 police officers ” have sustained injuries.