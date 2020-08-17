UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Law Enforcement Report Multiple Suits Over Police Brutality During Protests

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Belarus' Law Enforcement Report Multiple Suits Over Police Brutality During Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) More than 700 people have filed suits over use of excessive force by law enforcement during the post-election protests in Belarus, the Belarusian law enforcement agencies said on Monday.

"The Prosecutor General's Office is receiving multiple suits with demands to launch criminal cases into abuse of power or professional functions by law enforcement officers. In line with regulations of the Criminal-Procedural Code of Belarus, these suits are passed to the Investigative Committee of Belarus for relevant decision-making," the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said on its Telegram channel.

According to the Belarusian Investigative Committee, it has received close to 700 suits.

"More than 600 citizens have submitted suits over suffering physical injuries during their arrest by law enforcement officers and about 100 people over suffering physical injuries when in temporary detention facilities," the committee's press service said in a press release.

Additionally, the committee said it had received 124 "suits and messages" from police officers over "assault by protesters and destruction and damage of property, including official vehicles and urban infrastructure objects."

 Protests in Belarus have been ongoing since August 9, when a presidential election saw incumbent President Aleksander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote, according to the official estimate. The Belarusian opposition refused to recognize the results, and people took to the streets en masse to demand that the president step down.

Police used force during the first several days of the protests, firing tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. More than 6,700 people were detained, according to the Belarusian Interior Ministry. There so far was one confirmed fatality during the protest in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, while hundreds of people ” including more than 120 police officers ” have sustained injuries.

Related Topics

Election Firing Protest Police Interior Ministry Water Vote Vehicles Minsk Belarus August Criminals Gas From Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

29 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

25 minutes ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

25 minutes ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

27 minutes ago

MNA urges masses to plant maximum sapling for PM ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend as ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.