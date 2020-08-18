Belarus Leader Accuses Opposition Of Trying To 'seize Power'
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:59 PM
Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday accused the opposition of attempting to seize power in the wake of mass protests against disputed presidential elections results.
During a meeting of his security council, Lukashenko said the opposition's creation of a Coordination Council was "an attempt to seize power," according to the state-run Belta news agency.