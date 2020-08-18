Belarus leader accuses opposition of trying to 'seize power'

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday accused the opposition of attempting to seize power in the wake of mass protests against disputed presidential elections results

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday accused the opposition of attempting to seize power in the wake of mass protests against disputed presidential elections results.

During a meeting of his security council, Lukashenko said the opposition's creation of a Coordination Council was "an attempt to seize power," according to the state-run Belta news agency.