Belarus Leader Lukashenko Orders Striking Factories To Be Shut From Monday

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:43 PM

Belarus Leader Lukashenko Orders Striking Factories to Be Shut From Monday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave an instruction to close striking factories starting from Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave an instruction to close striking factories starting from Monday.

"I ask governors and chairmen of executive committees: if someone does not want to work, do not force them. Do not do this. We still will not be able to force them and will not persuade them. The country will survive this. But if the enterprise does not work, we will put the lock on the gate on Monday. People will calm down. We will figure out whom to invite to work to this enterprise later," Lukashenko said at a supporters' rally in Grodno.

On Friday, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main Belarusian presidential contender from the opposition, urged the country's workers in a new video address to keep demanding a new presidential election through continued strikes and rallies. However, despite reports about mass strikes, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday that all of the country's industrial facilities and state-owned enterprises were functioning as normal, notwithstanding what he described as staged protests.

According to the official, the turnout at the protests at such facilities was disproportionately lower than the size of their workforce.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Calls for the country-wide strike were voiced after the demonstrations were harshly suppressed by the security forces during the first several days of the unrest. However, law enforcement officers have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

