UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says Babariko Begins Testimony In Belgazprombank Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says Babariko Begins Testimony in Belgazprombank Case

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Viktor Babariko, former head of Belgazprombank, a Belarusian subsidiary of Russia's Gazprombank, began to testify to investigators after the Central Election Commission's refusal to register him as a presidential candidate.

On June 18, Babariko was arrested and charged with tax evasion, money laundering, and corruption. His son Eduard was also arrested and charged with tax evasion.

"I will not go into details, I just want to say ... This is not politically motivated, there is no fear and danger, but a thief must be imprisoned," Lukashenko said.

He noted that all the suspects involved in the case are also testifying.

Lukashenko added that he had instructed law enforcement authorities "to prepare all the materials so that experts from Interpol, the United States, Poland and Russia could come [to Belarus]."

"We will show them these documents [related to the Belgazprombank case] ... We are transparent," the president said.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. The campaign has been accompanied by the arrests of those supporting the candidates running against current President Aleksander Lukashenko. The country's Interior Ministry says that most have been arrested for violating laws on holding public events, as well as undermining public order.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Interior Ministry Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Belarus Poland United States Money June August All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on Amir of Kuwait&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait Amir undergoes &quot;successful&quot; surge ..

3 hours ago

Ninety doctors from Al Jalila Children’s receive ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

5 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

6 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.