Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says Wants To Talk With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:37 PM

Belarus leader Lukashenko says wants to talk with Putin

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said Saturday he wanted to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as protests grew over a disputed election

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said Saturday he wanted to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as protests grew over a disputed election.

"The aggression against Belarus is developing. We need to contact Putin, the president of Russia, so that I can talk with him now," Lukashenko said in a meeting with government officials.

More Stories From World

