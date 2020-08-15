Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says Wants To Talk With Putin
Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said Saturday he wanted to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as protests grew over a disputed election.
"The aggression against Belarus is developing. We need to contact Putin, the president of Russia, so that I can talk with him now," Lukashenko said in a meeting with government officials.