Belarus Leader Lukashenko Sworn In At Secret Ceremony: Agency

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:35 PM

Belarus leader Lukashenko sworn in at secret ceremony: agency

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in for a sixth term at a secret ceremony held with no prior announcement, the Belta state news agency reported Wednesday

Minsk (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in for a sixth term at a secret ceremony held with no prior announcement, the Belta state news agency reported Wednesday.

"Alexander Lukashenko has taken office as President of Belarus.

The inauguration ceremony is taking place in these minutes in the Palace of Independence," the news agency reported. Earlier independent news agencies reported that streets were closed as Lukashenko's motorcade raced through the capital Minsk.

