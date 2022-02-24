UrduPoint.com

Belarus Leader Lukashenko To Meet With His Army Chiefs: Minsk

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 12:19 PM

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has called a meeting with his army chiefs, Minsk said Thursday after his close ally Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military attack on Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has called a meeting with his army chiefs, Minsk said Thursday after his close ally Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military attack on Ukraine.

"Lukashenko is urgently convening a meeting with the military," his press office said on the Telegram messaging service, adding that it will take place "in an hour," at approximately 0800 GMT.

