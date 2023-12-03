Belarus leader Lukashenko visits China to meet Xi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Moscow, is visiting China on Sunday and Monday to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping, the Belarusian presidency said.

On Monday, he will hold talks with Xi on issues including "trade, the economy, investment and international cooperation", the presidency announced on Sunday.

Belarusian state media reported later Sunday that Lukashenko's plane had landed in Beijing.

Lukashenko was last in China at the end of February and early March, a visit that was closely scrutinised following Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Belarus did not mention Russia's offensive in its statement on the visit.

China, a close partner of Moscow, has not publicly condemned Russia for its offensive, despite calls to do so by the United States, European countries and others.

Belarus relies heavily on Russia for political and financial support, and was used as a launchpad for Moscow's assault against Ukraine in February 2022.