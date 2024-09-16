Open Menu

Belarus Leader Pardons 37 Prisoners Convicted Of 'extremism'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Belarus leader pardons 37 prisoners convicted of 'extremism'

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Monday pardoned 37 prisoners convicted of "extremist offences" -- a term Minsk uses to describe political prisoners -- in a fresh round of amnesties.

Belarus has hundreds of political prisoners, many of whom were jailed after Minsk cracked down on massive anti-Lukashenko protests in 2020.

"Ahead of National Unity Day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on pardoning 37 more people convicted of extremist offences," state media Belta reported.

It said the list included people with chronic illnesses and pensioners.

The announcement on Monday marked the fourth round of pardons since July.

The identities of the released prisoners have not been made public.

Lukashenko's office called the move "another gesture of humanism on the part of the state towards the wrongdoers", claiming that the prisoners had "repented.

"

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said the release of the 37 was an "immense relief" but cautioned many others were still in jail.

"Arrests continue and many are still tortured and held incommunicado. We will not rest until every last person is free," she wrote in a social media post on X.

Unprecedented anti-government protests erupted in Minsk in the summer of 2020, with protesters accusing Lukashenko of rigging a presidential election.

Belarus massively cracked down on the demonstrations, jailing hundreds and forcing thousands into exile.

Reclusive for years, Belarus became even more isolated after allowing Russia to use its territory to launch the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Lukashenko has been in power since 1994.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia Jail Social Media Minsk Belarus July 2020 Post Media Opposition

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

7 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

7 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

11 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

15 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

2 days ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From World