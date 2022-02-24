Belarus Leader Says His Army Not Taking Part In Ukraine Invasion
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 01:54 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his military is not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, state media reported.
"Our armed forces are not taking part in this operation," Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said. Moscow has stationed tens of thousands of troops in Belarus.