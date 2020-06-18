UrduPoint.com
Belarus Leader's Election Rival Detained As Crackdown Intensifies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:25 PM

Belarus leader's election rival detained as crackdown intensifies

Belarusian authorities on Thursday detained President Alexander Lukashenko's main rival ahead of August's election, Viktor Babaryko, on suspicion of financial crimes, the head of the state control committee said

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Belarusian authorities on Thursday detained President Alexander Lukashenko's main rival ahead of August's election, Viktor Babaryko, on suspicion of financial crimes, the head of the state control committee said.

The detention of the 56-year-old former banker came after authorities jailed other key opposition figures including Mikola Statkevich ahead of an election in which Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term.

"Babaryko is detained because he was the organiser and leader of illegal activities, (and) tried to influence witness testimony," committee chief Ivan Tertel told reporters.

Babaryko formerly headed Belgazprombank, a Belarus subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom.

His detention was announced after police earlier Thursday searched his home and took Babaryko and his son for questioning.

Their lawyers were prevented from accessing the premises, campaign spokesman Gleb Germanchuk told AFP.

National television reported that around 20 people were detained in connection with investigations linked to Belgazprombank, and some were testifying against Babaryko.

Last week, investigators raided the offices of Belgazprombank and launched probes into tax dodging and money laundering against current and former bankers.

