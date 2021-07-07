Belarus Leaves 1 Consul, 3 Technical Staff at Lithuanian Embassy - State TV

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) After the decision to minimize the diplomatic representation of Lithuania, Belarus leaves one consul and three administrative and technical staff at the embassy of this country, state-run broadcaster Belarus 1 reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that it had decided to minimize the diplomatic representation of Lithuania until it canceled unfriendly initiatives. This happened after the office of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received diplomatic status in Lithuania. Minsk said that such actions by Vilnius continue a series of "ridiculous and openly hostile steps" toward Minsk.