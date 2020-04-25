Belarus Likely to Have New Constitution Within Coming 5 Years - President

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country will likely have a new constitution within the next five years

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country will likely have a new constitution within the next five years.

"We can say that we will most likely have a new constitution in the new five-year period. There are questions for which there are answers. And there are a lot of questions, there are more of them, for which there are no answers," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.