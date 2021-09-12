Belarus Looks Into Building Cargo Ships - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Belarus is mulling over a possibility of creating its own cargo ships to deliver its products, while dealing with Western sanctions, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday.

"At the moment, we are very seriously considering creating our own marine terminal, [as well as] analyzing the prospects of acquiring or building our own cargo ships to minimize freight costs," Golovchenko told the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

The prime minister added that Minsk was also working closely with the Russian Transport Ministry and the Russian Railways, as well as owners of cargo terminals, to reorient its shipments.

In the wake of the 2020 presidential election and subsequent protests, a number of countries, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union, have imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities, accusing Minsk of electoral fraud and human rights violations.