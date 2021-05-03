Belarus Looks Into Building Own Terminals in Russian Seaports - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Minsk is currently discussing with Moscow the construction of own terminals in Russian seaports to facilitate more efficient shipment of cargo, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Sunday.

"We identified categories of goods where it is potentially economically feasible to use Russian ports. The point is to ensure that it is not damaging to the companies' logistics. So we, among other things, are working very substantively on the issues concerning building our own port terminals in Russian ports. These issues are currently looked into by relevant working groups," Golovchenko said in an interview as aired by Belarus 1 broadcaster.

According to the prime minister, the Russian side expressed readiness to choose potential construction sites that would meet Minsk's requirements.

"If they suit our needs, then we are very positive about the implementation of such an investment project to create our own port terminals in the Russian Federation, this gives us a certain guarantee that our cargo will not get stuck anywhere along the way," he stated.

On February 19, the two countries inked a deal on the export of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports. Under the agreement, Belarusian companies can ship over 9.8 million tonnes of cargo through Russian seaports in the Baltic in 2021-2023. The goods include fuel oil, gasoline and oil.