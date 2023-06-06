UrduPoint.com

Belarus Loses Bid To Become UNSC Member For 2024-2025, Slovenia To Take Seat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Belarus lost its bid to become a UN Security Council member for 2024-2025 during a vote on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Belarus lost its bid to become a UN Security Council member for 2024-2025 during a vote on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Slovenia was elected to take the seat in 153-38 vote.

