Belarus Loses Bid to Become UNSC Member for 2024-2025, Slovenia to Take Seat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Belarus lost its bid to become a UN Security Council member for 2024-2025 during a vote on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Slovenia was elected to take the seat in 153-38 vote.