Belarus' Lower Chamber Unaware of Any Initiatives to Recognize Abkhazia, South Ossetia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) A spokesman for the Belarusian parliament's lower chamber told Sputnik that he is unaware of submission of any draft document on recognizing independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Claims that this bill was submitted for consideration of lower chamber lawmakers recently emerged in Telegram channels.

"I am unaware of such a document being submitted," the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that he is not sure that such decisions are within lawmakers' competence.