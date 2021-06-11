Belarus' Lukashenko Accepts Resignation of Presidential Office Chief

UrduPoint.com
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday accepted the resignation of the head of the presidential property management directorate, Viktor Sheiman

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday accepted the resignation of the head of the presidential property management directorate, Viktor Sheiman.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian president received Sheiman at the Palace of Independence in Minsk.

"You've wanted to resign many times. I disagreed with it. But I understand that time has come when you've had enough in your life.

Honestly speaking, I am grateful to you for everything that has been done. We will find time to meet so that I could once again thank you," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

The president noted Sheiman's long career, starting with his service in Afghanistan as a lieutenant to being the only person in the country holding the rank of colonel general. Lukashenko also asked the outgoing official to take care of the country's relations with Cuba, Venezuela and Africa for the time being.

